 

Canada-Cayman Islands World Cup qualified delayed to Monday

  • Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) moves to get past Bermuda defender Eusebio Blankendal (2) during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

    Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) moves to get past Bermuda defender Eusebio Blankendal (2) during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

 
Updated 3/28/2021 2:56 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Canada's World Cup qualifier against the Cayman Islands at the IMG Academy was postponed by a day until Monday.

'FIFA has been informed that the Cayman Islands Football Association was not able to submit the required COVID-19 testing information in time for today's FIFA World Cup qualification match,' soccer's governing body said in a statement.

 

The game was moved to the United States from the Cayman Islands because of coronavirus-caused travel restrictions.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, opened qualifying with a 5-1 win over Bermuda on Thursday in a match moved to Orlando from Canada because of COVID-19 restrictions. Canada is ranked 73rd in the world.

The No. 193 Caymans began last Wednesday with a 3-0 defeat at Suriname.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

