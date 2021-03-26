Illinois man fined $250 for accident that killed bicyclist

URBANA, Ill. -- A central Illinois man has been convicted of a traffic offense and fined $250 in connection with a highway collision last summer that killed a young bicyclist.

Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman found Shawn H. Allen, 53, of St. Joseph guilty Thursday of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that led to the death of Matthew Correll, 18, of Gifford.

Allen was driving along U.S. 136 in Gifford on Aug. 18 when he approached two bicyclists who were also headed in that direction, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Allen hit the rear wheel of Matthew Correll's bicycle, causing him to be vaulted 161 feet (49 meters) from the point of impact. He died at the scene. Allen also sideswiped the bicycle of Correll's 16-year-old brother, Micah, who was hospitalized with injuries.

Assistant State's Attorney Lauren McQueen said the youth continues to receive therapy for a leg injury and counseling for the accident.

McQueen said Allen told state police he did not see the brothers until he was too close to avoid hitting them, and said that, 'it's unfortunately a tragic accident."

McQueen recommended the minimal $25 fine for Allen, but Holliman imposed a $250 fine and gave Allen three months to pay that as well as the other court costs.

Matthew Correll's parents have filed a pending civil lawsuit against Allen.