Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 3

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. Associated Press

A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

A firefighters survey damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Associated Press

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. Associated Press

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. Associated Press

A firefighter surveys damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

A firefighter works with residents to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

A firefighter surveys damage after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Associated Press

A firefighter marks a board after he cleared a home from a tornado that touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

Residents cut away debris after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came through on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. Associated Press

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came though on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for 'long-track strong tornadoes.' Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. Associated Press

Residents work to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021.. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. Associated Press

Workers at Cahaba Tractor work to protect the damaged roof of the business after being hit by a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. Associated Press

A firefighter marks a house after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. Associated Press

4 Wheel Parts on SR 31 is littered with debris after a direct hit from a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. People inside were unharmed. Associated Press

Workers board up damage to BedZZZExpress on SR 31 after a tornado hit on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for 'long-track strong tornadoes.' Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. Associated Press