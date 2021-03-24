Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury

ATHENS, Ga. -- In a potentially major blow to one of the nation's top teams, Georgia receiver George Pickens will require knee surgery after being injured during spring practice.

A school statement said Pickens, projected as one of the nation's top receivers going into the 2021 season, sustained the injury to his right knee during a non-contact drill on Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament. The school said a full recovery is expected but did not say how long the junior will be out.

'The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,' coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. 'George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.'

Pickens has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the Georgia medical staff.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Pickens was picked to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team in 2019. He followed up with 36 catches for 513 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns in eight games last season.

Georgia went 8-2 and finished No. 7 in The Associated Press rankings, closing out the pandemic-affected season with a last-second victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open 2021 against powerhouse Clemson on Sept, 4 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

