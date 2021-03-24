Nixon buzzer beater in OT lifts A&M over Iowa State 84-82

Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Kylie Feuerbach (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Iowa State guard Rae Johnson fights for a loose ball with Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens shoots over Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) passes around Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) shoots over Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon celebrates during the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) shoots ahead of Texas A&M guard Zaay Green (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.

Nixon scored seven of A&M's nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.

A 3 by Lexi Donarski put the Cyclones up by two with two minutes left in overtime, and Nixon tied it with a layup a few seconds later. Ciera Johnson blocked a layup by Ashley Joens with 3 seconds left before Nixon drove into the lane and threw up the game-winner.

The dramatic finish comes after the Aggies narrowly escaped an upset bid by No. 15 seed Troy in the first round. Texas A&M is chasing its second title in the 10th anniversary of its first one. It won its first SEC regular-season title this season and rose to as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 for the highest ranking in school history.

Joens had 32 points and 18 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-11), who went 16 for 30 from 3-point range. Donarski finished with 18 points.