Florida family finds dead snake inside their clothes dryer

GROVELAND, Fla. -- After their clothes dryer began blowing out a lot of lint, a Florida family called a repair man who discovered a dead snake rather than a jammed motor.

'I was like oh - that's what caused the motor to blow,' Alyson Pring told Orlando television station WKMG.

Repairman Darrell Cobble stopped by to take a look at what was causing the problem, the station reports.

'He just stands up, and he walks off. He's like, 'There's a dead snake in there,'' Pring said.

Cobble told the station that while it's not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. He said there is usually a grate that prevents snakes and other animals from entering the dryer. But Pring's central Florida home did not have one.

They'll be keeping an eye out now, Alyson Pring said.

'Could've been much worse, but I'm glad it was dead, done, fixed it up and ready to go,' she said.