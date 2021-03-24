Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 14.50 cents at $6.2550 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $5.5125 a bushel; May oats rose 5.75 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4 cents at $14.27 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.1882 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was rose .88 cent at $1.3595 a pound; April lean hogs gained 2.45 cents at .9772 a pound.