 

Raptors' Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse questions a foul call against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse questions a foul call against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

 
Updated 3/21/2021 12:01 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

 

Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto's 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors' 14.

After the game, Nurse said it 'just didn't seem like they were going to let us win tonight,' without offering specifics. The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season, topped by the 28-shot difference Houston had over Golden State on Wednesday.

Entering Sunday, the Raptors were shooting 4.5 free throws per game fewer than opponents this season, the second-largest disparity in the league. Chicago takes 5.0 fewer per game than its opponents.

