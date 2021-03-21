SuÃ¡rez scores and Oblak saves penalty to secure AtlÃ©tico win

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates with Marcos Llorente after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, second right, celebrates with his teammate Stefan Savic after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

Alaves' Joselu kicks the ball as he fail a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid and Alaves play during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak celebrates with his teammates after stops a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak celebrates with his teammates after stops a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

MADRID -- After Jan Oblak swatted the ball away with a superb penalty save in the 86th minute, AtlÃ©tico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrated on the sideline as if his team had just scored a goal.

His players did, too, rushing to embrace the man who secured AtlÃ©tico a win that could be decisive in the fight for the Spanish league title.

Luis SuÃ¡rez had earlier scored his 500th career goal with club and country to help give AtlÃ©tico a hard-fought 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened AlavÃ©s on Sunday.

'Luckily I made the stop near the end of the match and we could add the three points,' Oblak said. 'These points are crucial for us as Real Madrid and Barcelona are coming after us.'

The win, only its third in the last seven league games, left AtlÃ©tico six points in front of Real Madrid and seven ahead of Barcelona entering the international break. The Catalan club visits fifth-place Real Sociedad later Sunday. Madrid won 3-1 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

SuÃ¡rez, who had scored only twice in the last nine matches in all competitions, put AtlÃ©tico ahead with a diving header in the 54th minute after a cross by Kieran Trippier.

Oblak, who hadn't been successful on penalty kicks recently, preserved the victory by diving to his right to make a one-hand save against the late shot from the spot taken by Joselu.

'All great teams have these players who can be decisive by scoring goals and making saves,' Simeone said.

The penalty came after defender Stefan Savic elbowed an opponent while trying to protect the ball at the edge of the area.

Simeone's team held a comfortable league lead until recently but had been gradually losing ground as Barcelona and Madrid charged to the top.

AtlÃ©tico was coming off elimination against Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League and had been held 0-0 at Getafe in its previous Spanish league match.

AlÃ¡ves has lost five of its last six league games. It sits second-to-last in the 20-team standings with 23 points, two from safety.

AtlÃ©tico next visits fourth-place Sevilla and Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Valladolid.

OTHER RESULTS

Seventh-place Villarreal beat CÃ¡diz 2-1 with goals by Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca.

Valencia beat Granada 2-1 thanks to goals from Daniel Wass and Ãlex Blanco.

Getafe, winless in three league matches, was held 1-1 by relegation-threatened Elche.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni