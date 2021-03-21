Top-seeded NC State beats NC A&T 79-58 win women's tourney

North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives against North Carolina A&T's Kennedy Boyd (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Associated Press

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and top-seeded North Carolina State overcame a slow start to beat 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T 79-58 on Sunday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

N.C. State (21-2) was making its fourth straight tournament appearance and 26th overall, but earned a No. 1 seed for the first time. N.C. State will face the South Florida-Washington State winner on Tuesday night in the Mercado Region,

Chanin Scott led NC A&T (14-3) with 23 points.

RIVER WALK REGION

BAYLOR 101, JACKSON STATE 52

SAN ANTONIO -- Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points and second-seeded Baylor routed Jackson State.

All-American NaLyssa Smith added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (26-2). They will face Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Keshuna Luckett led the 15th-seeded Tigers (19-6) with 15 points.

VIRGINIA TECH 70, MARQUETTE 63

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech built a big lead and held off 10th-seeded Marquette.

Kitley also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Virginia Tech (15-9).

Van Kleunen led Marquette (19-7) with 18 points.

TENNESSEE 87, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 62

AUSTIN, Texas -- Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee (17-7). The Vols outrebounded the Blue Raiders (17-8) 56-21.

Tennessee will face Michigan in the second round.

Anastasia Hayes scored 26 points for Middle Tennessee.

MICHIGAN 87, FLORIDA GULF COAST 66

SAN ANTONIO -- Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast.

Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-5).

Kierstan Bell had 25 points for Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). The Eagles has won 15 in a row.

KENTUCKY 71, IDAHO STATE 63

SAN ANTONIO -- Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and fourth-seeded Kentucky beat 13th-seeded Idaho State.

Blair Green added 10 points for the Wildcats (18-8). They will Iowa in the second round.

Diaba Konate led the Big Sky champion Bengals (22-4) with 16 points.

IOWA 87, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 72

SAN ANTONIO -- Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fifth-seeded Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan.

Monika Czinano also scored 23 points for Iowa (19-9).

Micaela Kelly had 23 points for Central Michigan (18-9).

ALAMO REGION

OKLAHOMA STATE 84, WAKE FOREST 61

SAN ANTONIO -- Natasha Mack had 27 points and 15 rebounds in eighth-seeded Oklahoma State's victory over ninth-seeded Wake Forest.

Mack was 13 of 22 from the field for Oklahoma State (19-8). Ja'Mee Asberry added 18 points with four 3-pointers.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest (12-13) with 18 points.

Oklahoma State will face the Stanford-Utah Valley winner.