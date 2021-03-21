Indiana logs 21 additional COVID-19 deaths 779 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana health officials on Sunday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 779 new cases.

Overall, the state's death toll is 12,536 with another 410 probable deaths that are based on clinical diagnoses but there aren't positive tests on record, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The state has recorded nearly 680,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

State health officials also announced three vaccination clinics that'll be open from Tuesday to Thursday in Elkhart, Lafayette and New Albany.

Starting Monday, Indiana is expanding vaccine eligibility to include people age 40 and older. The state had previously limited eligibility to residents who are 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders, educators and school staff.