Pappas throws for 3 TDs, Morehead State grabs 3 INTs

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Mark Pappas threw for three touchdowns, the Morehead State defense made three interceptions, and the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Pappas was 25-of-33 passing for 186 yards with two scoring passes to BJ Byrd and another to Thomas Campbell-Clay. Byrd, who had 148 yards receiving last week, hauled in six passes for 48 yards, and Campbell-Clay also had six grabs for 96 yards.

Issiah Aguero carried it 20 times for 87 yards and a score for Morehead State (1-2), which had its first home game since November 23, 2019 - also against the Hatters.

Kameron Frye, Cameron Barrett and Brandon Barbee each made an interception.

Alex Piccirilli was 10-of-22 passing for 77 yards and carried it 20 times for 87 yards and two scores for Stetson (0-2). Jordan Younge-Humphrey added 98 yards on the ground.

Piccirilli's 11-yard scramble was the longest touchdown for either team.

