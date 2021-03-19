Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United's jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.
The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year - around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.
It reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic.
