 

Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

Updated 3/19/2021 8:26 AM

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United's jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year - around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

 

It reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

