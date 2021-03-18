Jarnkrok scores twice, Predators edge Panthers 2-1

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) right wing Mathieu Olivier (25) and right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) congratulate each other after the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with right wing Patric Hornqvist after Huberdeau scored a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) passes the puck under pressure from Nashville Predators defenseman Ben Harpur (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) collides with the net as he attempts a shot at Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) attempts to chase down Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) battle with Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots and the Predators beat the Panthers for the first time in four games.

'It's nice to be back. Felt good out there,' said Saros, who played for the first time since missing seven games with an upper body injury. 'It was a great, gutsy game from us. Really good effort from everybody. Good character win.'

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves and lost for the first time in seven starts. The Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped.

The teams complete their two-game series on Saturday.

Jarnkok's second goal gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 1:17 of the third. Bobrovsky misplayed the puck behind the net and couldn't get back before Mikael Granlund passed from behind to Jarnkok, who fired the puck in from the slot.

'We got two wins in a row now and it feels good to be winning hockey games,' said Jarnkok, who has six points in two games. 'That's what I'm thinking right now.'

Huberdeau gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead when Patric Hornqvist launched a saucer pass over a fallen Nashville defender to Huberdeau in front. He put the puck behind Saros with 1:22 left in the first.

'I think we gave up a little too many chances tonight,' Huberdeau said. 'We were lucky that it was a 2-1 game. (Bobrovsky) made some really good saves and kept us in the game. I think Saros was pretty good on the other side, too.'

Jarnkrok tied the game at 1 when he swatted the puck in mid-air from the slot and into the net with 12:35 left in the second.

The Panthers killed off a 5-on-3 for 1:48 in the first period, aided by three blocked shots by Noel Acciari.

'There were some good things but not enough,' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. 'They worked hard and played better than we saw earlier this year. The games are going to get harder. Everybody's going to value points going forward and it's going to be a test for us.'

NOTES: Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar extended his career-high points streak to six games with an assist on Huberdeau's goal'»Predators D Alexandre Carrier recorded his first career assist.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers cap attendance at 25% capacity. Thursday's game drew 4,559.

INJURIES

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

