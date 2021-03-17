CB Justin Coleman agrees to 1-year contract with Dolphins
Updated 3/17/2021 9:53 AM
MIAMI -- Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Coleman, a six-year veteran, started five games for the Detroit Lions last year. He has also played for Seattle and New England and has made 29 career starts.
Coleman is expected to compete for playing time as a slot corner for Miami.
