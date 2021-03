James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77

FILE - James Levine, center, the artistic director of the Metropolitan Opera, appears at a curtain call for the gala celebrating his 25th anniversary with the company in New York on April 28, 1996. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. Associated Press

FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006.

FILE - Metropolitan Opera Music Director James Levine laughs during a news conference to announce the Met's 2008-09 Performance Season, on March 4, 2008 in New York.

FILE - James Levine conducts the Metropolitan Orchestra of New York during a rehearsal for a performance at Vienna's famed Musikverein on May 11 1996.

FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. on July 7, 2006.

NEW YORK -- Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.

Levine died March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday.

Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company's century-plus history, conducting 2,552 performances and ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until forced out by general manager Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson's disease.

Levine became music director emeritus and remained head of its young artists program but was suspended on Dec. 3, 2017, after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating to the 1960s.

He was fired the following March 12 and never conducted again. He had been scheduled to make a comeback performance this Jan. 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.