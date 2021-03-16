Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 45 and up

INDIANAPOLIS -- State health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Tuesday to all Indiana residents 45 and older.

Indiana's step expanding eligibility to Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 comes about two weeks after the state began allowing those ages 50 to 54 to register for vaccination appointments.

The Indiana Department of Health said the latest eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to 415,640 additional Hoosiers.

The health department said vaccine appointments for Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 will be available over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

On Monday, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state. Officials have said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

To schedule a vaccine, residents can visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of nearly 400 clinics around the state.

Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cellphone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.