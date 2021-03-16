Yaphet Kotto of 'Live and Let Die,' 'Alien,' dies at 81

FILE - Actor Yaphet Kotto appears on his wedding day in Baltimore, Md. on July 12, 1998. Kotto, the commanding actor of the James Bond film 'Live and Let Die' and as Lt. Al Giardello on the 90's NBC police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at age 81. Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death Monday in a Facebook post. She said he died Monday in the Philippines. Kotto's agent, Ryan Goldhar, confirmed Kotto's death. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Yaphet Kotto, the commanding actor who brought tough magnetism and stately gravitas to films including the James Bond movie 'Live and Let Die' and 'Alien," has died. He was 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death Monday in a Facebook post. She said he died Monday in the Philippines. Kotto's agent, Ryan Goldhar, confirmed Kotto's death.

'You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people,' wrote Sinahon.

Standing 6-foot-3-inches, Yaphet Frederick Kotto was a regular and compelling presence across films, television and Broadway beginning with the films 'Nothing But a Man' (1964) and 'The Thomas Crown Affair' (1968). He made his stage debut in a Boston production of 'Othello.' In 1969, he replaced James Earl Jones in the Pulitzer-winning 'The Great White Hope' on Broadway. His big-screen breakthrough came as Lieutenant Pope in 1972's 'Across 110th Street."

Raised in the Bronx and a descendent of Cameroonian royalty on his father's side, Kotto was best known for his infuriated FBI agent in 'Midnight Run" who has his badge stolen by Robert De Niro, the James Bond villain Mr. Big in 'Live and Let Die" and the technician Dennis Parker in 1979's 'Alien."

'He's one of those actors who deserved more than the parts he got,' wrote director Ava Duvernay on Twitter. 'But he took those parts and made them wonderful all the same.'

Kotto was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 1997 television movie 'Raid on Entebbe.' In Paul Schrader's 1978 'Blue Collar,' about Detroit auto workers, he starred alongside Richard Pryor and Harvey Keitel as the ex-convict Smokey James.

Kotto also co-starred in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action film 'The Running Man' and played Al Giardello from 1993 to 1999 on the NBC series 'Homicide: Life on the Street.'

Kotto sometimes struggled with being typecast as a detective, and he lamented how many of his characters died in the end.

'I'm always called powerful, bulky or imposing,' Kotto told the Baltimore Sun in 1993. 'Or they say I fill up a room. I'm a 200-pound, 6-foot-3-inch Black guy. And I think I have this image of a monster. It's very difficult.'

'I want to try to play a much more sensitive man. A family man,' he added. 'There is an aspect of Black people's lives that is not running or jumping.'

Kotto is survived by his wife and six children.