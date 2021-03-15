 

Indiana providing $15 Uber, Lyft credits through in 6 cities

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/15/2021 12:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- A state agency is partnering with Uber and Lyft to provide people with free, safe rides home.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says its Sober Ride Indiana pilot program will provide $15 ride credits to the first 10,000 total rides through Uber and Lyft in six cities through April 5. Those six cities are Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend and West Lafayette.

 

Credits can be redeemed only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

To redeem the $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then click on 'Redeem Ride Credits' and follow the instructions for the ride-sharing service being used.

Before using Sober Ride Indiana, users are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Additionally, users are financially responsible for anything over $15.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 