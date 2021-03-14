Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.

'Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great City of New Orleans,' Brees said in social media post on Sunday. "We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us.

'I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans,' he added. 'This is not goodbye.'

The post also included a short video in which his four young children exclaimed, 'Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!'

The decision comes after the 42-year-old quarterback won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020, and then won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans' season ended with a divisional-round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

