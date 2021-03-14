 

Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State 43-7

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/14/2021 6:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss. -- Jalon Jones accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State opened the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011, spoiling Mississippi Valley State's season opener with a 43-7 win on Sunday.

Jones completed 14 of 27 passes for 250 yards and three TDs and ran for 42 yards and another score for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference).

 

Daylen Baldwin caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Tyson Alexander ran 15 times for 68 yards for Jackson State.

The Tigers had a 30-0 lead with six minutes left in the game when the Jackson State's Kymani Clarke fumbled and Isaiah Latham recovered and returned it to the end zone for Mississippi Valley State. The touchdown was called back due to an illegal block, but the Delta Devils (0-1, 0-1) ended the shutout three plays later on Jalani Eason's 11-yard keeper with 4:20 left.

Eason finished with 117 yards passing and 28 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 