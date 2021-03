The Latest: Chick Corea adds to his Grammy haul posthumously

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the Grammy Awards (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The late jazz pianist Chick Corea won two Grammys Sunday only about a month after his death.

Corea won the trophy for best improvised jazz solo and moments later won for best jazz instrumental album, which he shared with Christian McBride & Brian Blade. The wins for 'œAll Blues' and 'œTrilogy 2' means Corea has a staggering 25 Grammys.

His widow, Gayle Moran, accepted both awards virtually. 'œHis mission in life was to keep the music fires burning bright,' she said through tears.

Corea, who died at 79 on Feb. 9 of a rare form of cancer, was not the only artist who won a posthumous Grammy. John Prine also won two.

___

4 p.m.

Billie Eilish and her producer brother, Finneas, have won a Grammy for their song 'œNo Time to Die' from the pandemic-delayed James Bond film.

The pair appeared remotely to accept the song written for visual media honor and Eilish excitedly thanked actor Daniel Craig and 'œNo Time to Die' director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish says 'œIt was a dream to make this song, to work on this.' As for Finneas, he said: 'œI feel very lucky to be your brother.'

The award was announced during the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony, which hands out the majority of the awards ahead of the main telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern.

'œJojo Rabbit' and the 'œJoker' soundtrack also won Grammys in the segment of the show that awarded music created for visual media.

'œJojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi accepted the award virtually from what appeared to be a trailer. He said he was working on a film set. He joked, 'œI guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now. I'll take it.'

___

3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé - and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - have won the Grammy Award for best music video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on 'œO Brother, Where Art Thou?' soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win brings Beyoncé a step closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Beyoncé won her 25th Grammy on Sunday, hours before the official awards show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

With 27 wins, Alison Krauss holds the title for most Grammys for a female artist.

___

2 p.m.

It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé has never won album of the year throughout her career - she's not up for the honor this year because she didn't release a project during the eligibility period - but she is the most nominated act.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.