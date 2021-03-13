Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal, Bayern beats Bremen

Bayern's Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Carmen Jaspersen/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Union's Grischa Proemel, right, and Cologne's Elvis Rexhbecaj, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Cologne in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Wolfsburg's players celebrate their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Mainz' Robin Quaison, center, scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and SC Freiburg in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Mainz won the match by 1-0. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Schalke's head coach Dimitrios Grammozis points during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Wolfsburg defeated Schalke by 5-0. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Bremen's Omer Toprak reacts at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Bayern won 3-1. Associated Press

Referee Manuel Graefe checks on Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, on the ground following a clash, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, attempts a shot at goal in front of Bremen's goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, heads the ball above Bremen's Niklas Moisander during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Kingsley Coman, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Robert Lewandowski scored again Saturday as Bayern Munich extended its Bundesliga lead with a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season. He managed the same feat last season. Former Bayern great Gerd MÃ¼ller and Bremen striker AÃ­lton are the only others to manage it.

Lewandowski has so far only failed to score against Leipzig this season. The teams meet in Leipzig on April 3.

Thomas MÃ¼ller starred with two assists for Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as Bayern moved five points clear of Leipzig, which hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Lewandowski is closing in on Gerd MÃ¼ller's league record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season.

Goretzka opened the scoring in the 23rd when MÃ¼ller headed on Joshua Kimmich's corner, and MÃ¼ller was involved again in the 35th. He did brilliantly to control Kimmich's cross on his chest and then calmly slot the ball across for Gnabry.

Lewandowski drew good saves from Jiri Pavlenka and hit the crossbar before he finally got his goal in the 67th. A rebound from Bremen defender Ludwig Augustinsson landed at his feet for one of Lewandowski's easiest goals this season.

Niclas FÃ¼llkrug scored Bremen's consolation on a rebound in the 86th.

Former Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi scored an own-goal as last-place Schalke moved another step closer to relegation with a 5-0 trouncing at Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel scored for a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Cologne, and Mainz beat Freiburg 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Hertha Berlin later Saturday.

