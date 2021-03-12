Washington State lands naming rights deal for stadium field

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State has reached a deal for the naming rights to the playing field at Martin Stadium that will guarantee the school at least $11 million.

The Washington State Board of Regents approved the 10-year agreement with Gesa Credit Union on Friday. The Cougars' home football field will now be known as Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

'We know how Cougs are, and how loyal they are to their institution and that logo,' Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said. "We're excited to see how that impacts Gesa in the short term and in the long term.'

The new revenue stream for Washington State athletics will boost a department budget that is facing a deficit of more than $30 million. The Cougars were already facing a $22 million gap and the deficit grew by nearly $10 million in part because of distribution losses from the Pac-12 and NCAA, and because no fans were allowed at sporting events last year.

'It's going to be a new revenue line item for us and a critical one as we try to go forward,' Chun said.

Washington State first entered into conversations with Gesa Credit Union in February 2020 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The pandemic allowed both sides to do plenty of due diligence on what this deal needs to look like. And these deals are complex,' Chun said. 'It's a testament to where we're at, at Washington State University, to be able to get this done through a pandemic with all the things going on here.'

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25