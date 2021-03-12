 

Police: 2 killed in Evanston shooting, no one in custody

 
Updated 3/12/2021 10:22 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A gunman shot and killed two men and wounded a third Friday on the porch of a house in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Police officers in Evanston responded to reports of shots fired and found three wounded men at the scene. The victims were taken to Evanston Hospital, where two men were pronounced dead from their injuries. A third man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

 

'We believe it may be a targeted incident," said Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook. "We can't talk on that right now, but we have investigators here trying to solve this crime."

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the dead victims as Demarcus Cokley, 20, and Jose Francisco Sanchez-Guerrero, 21.

Police say a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweat pants was seen running away from the scene of the shooting.

'We want our community to know that we're going to be diligent about apprehending these shooters. We don't want that in our community and we're going to work tirelessly to bring resolution to this crime,' Cook said.

Evanston-Skokie School District 65, which serves kindergarten through 8th grade students and is on a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, placed its schools on soft lockdown through the end of the day.

