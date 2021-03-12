Correction: Bangladesh-Transgender News Anchor story
Posted3/12/2021 7:00 AM
DHAKA, Bangladesh -- In a story March 10, 2021, about Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor, The Associated Press wrongly referred to her former name in contravention of AP standards.
