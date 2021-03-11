 

Falcons re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo after Pro Bowl season

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/11/2021 5:12 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo and three other exclusive rights free agents.

The Falcons also announced Thursday they have re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Christian Blake and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

 

Koo earned Pro Bowl honors and was a highlight of a 4-12 season. He made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts, including each of his eight kicks from 50 yards or longer.

Koo made 27 consecutive field goals, the Falcons' longest streak in a single season. He also is the team's first kicker to make at least eight field goals from 50 yards or beyond without a miss.

Hall had six tackles, including four on special teams, while playing in nine games as an undrafted rookie.

Blake played in 16 games, including one start, and had 13 receptions for 141 yards. Tuioti-Mariner had 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 