UN appeals for $5.5 billion to avert famine for 34 million

UNITED NATIONS -- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent appeal Thursday for $5.5 billion to prevent a 'catastrophe' for 34 million people in over three dozen countries who are just one step away from famine driven by conflict.

The U.N. chief told a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on conflict-driven hunger organized by the United States that more than 88 million people were suffering from 'acute hunger' at the end of 2020 due to conflict and instability -- a 20 percent increase in one year -- and 'projections for 2021 point to a continuation of this frightening trend.'

'We face multiple conflict-driven famines around the world,' Guterres said. 'Climate shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic are adding fuel to the flames.'

He warned that 'without immediate action, millions of people will reach the brink of extreme hunger and death,' with projections showing that hunger crises are 'escalating and spreading across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, and accelerating in South Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.'

In some countries, the secretary-general said, 'famine is already here' and 'people are dying from hunger, and suffering critical rates of malnutrition.'

'Parts of Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso are in the grip of famine or conditions akin to famine,' he said. 'More than 150,000 people are at risk of starving.'

Five years of conflict in Yemen have displaced 4 million people and left many 'facing a death sentence as widespread hunger stalks their nation,' Guterres said. 'Around half of all children under five -- 2.3 million -- are projected to face acute malnutrition in 2021. Some 16 million people face food insecurity.'

Ten years after South Sudan declared independence, he said 60% of the population is increasingly hungry, with chronic sporadic violence, extreme weather and the economic impact of COVID-19 pushing more than 7 million people into acute food insecurity. Food prices are so high, he said, that 'just one plate of rice and beans costs more than 180% of the average daily salary -- the equivalent of about $400 here in New York.'

Guterres said Congo, with ongoing conflicts in its mineral-rich east and elsewhere, 'experienced the world's largest food crisis last year, with nearly 21.8 million people facing acute hunger between July and December.'

The U.N. chief said he had one simple message: 'if you don't feed people, you feed conflict.'

'We need to tackle both hunger and conflict if we are to solve either,' Guterres said.

He called on donors for $5.5 billion for 'the more than 34 million people who already face emergency levels of acute food insecurity."

The secretary-general urged Security Council members to use their 'privileged position to do everything in your power to end violence, negotiate peace, and alleviate the hunger and suffering that afflict so many millions of people around the world.'