AtlÃ©tico beats Athletic to increase its Spanish league lead

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao players play during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammates during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez scores from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammate Atletico Madrid's Koke during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Associated Press

MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid ended its winless streak at home by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Wednesday, increasing its Spanish league lead over Barcelona to six points.

Marcos Llorente and Luis SuÃ¡rez scored in each half as AtlÃ©tico came from behind to end a run of three winless league games at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Iker Muniain put the visitors ahead in the first half in a match that was postponed from January because of a snowstorm in Madrid.

AtlÃ©tico, seeking its first league title since 2014, has a six-point gap to Barcelona and is eight points in front of third-place Real Madrid.

All three teams at the top of the standings have now played 26 games.

AtlÃ©tico conceded in the 88th minute in a 1-1 draw against Madrid in Sunday's derby at the Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's team was coming off a 2-0 loss to Levante and a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in its previous games at home.

Muniain opened the scoring from inside the area after a cross by IÃ±aki Williams in the 21st, but Llorente equalized with a header that deflected off a defender in first-half injury time and SuÃ¡rez scored the winner by converting a penalty in the 51st.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni