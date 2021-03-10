Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the militant group's leader in its Gaza Strip stronghold
Updated 3/10/2021 10:23 AM
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the militant group's leader in its Gaza Strip stronghold.
