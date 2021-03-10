Grains, livestock lower
Updated 3/10/2021 11:12 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 8.5 cents at $6.46 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.25 cents at $5.5025 a bushel; May oats declined 10 cents at $3.84 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 17 cents at $14.2050 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell .97 cent at $1.1890 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .92 cent at $1.3620 a pound; April lean hogs was off .35 cents at .8810 a pound.
