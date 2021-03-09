LÃ¶w to quit as Germany coach after European Championship
Posted3/9/2021 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- Joachim LÃ¶w will step down as Germany coach after this year's European Championship.
The German soccer federation said Tuesday that LÃ¶w asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's tournament.
Loew, who coached Germany to its fourth World Cup title in 2014, said in a statement that he was taking the step 'full of pride and huge gratitude, but still with unwaveringly great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship is concerned."
