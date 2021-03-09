 

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

    PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Associated Press

    PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Associated Press

 
PARIS -- Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

 

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

