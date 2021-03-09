Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 3/9/2021 3:54 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $64.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 72 cents to $67.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.05 a gallon. April heating was unchanged at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $38.90 to $1,716.90an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 91 cents to $26.18 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.01 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.47 Japanese yen from 108.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1901 from $1.1858.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.