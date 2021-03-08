Syrian presidency says President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus; both are doing good
Updated 3/8/2021 7:17 AM
DAMASCUS, SYria -- Syrian presidency says President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus; both are doing good.
