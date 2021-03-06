Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida St. 73
Updated 3/6/2021 2:25 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 6-24 (Calhoun 2-6, Walker 2-10, Jack 1-1, Polite 1-3, Ngom 0-1, Wilkes 0-1, Evans 0-2), Notre Dame 9-28 (Ryan 3-6, Hubb 3-11, Goodwin 2-5, Djogo 1-2, Laszewski 0-1, Wertz 0-3). Fouled Out_Gray, Djogo. Rebounds_Florida St. 35 (Gray 11), Notre Dame 36 (Goodwin 9). Assists_Florida St. 8 (Gray, Walker, Barnes 2), Notre Dame 12 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 23, Notre Dame 17.
