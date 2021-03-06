 

Hubb scores 22 as Notre Dame beats No. 11 Florida State

  • Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) tries to inbound the ball as Florida State's Scottie Barnes (4) pressures him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Florida State's Sardaar Calhoun, left, drives in as Notre Dame's Nikola Djogo (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton directs players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (2) takes a shot with pressure from Florida State's Malik Osborne (10), Scottie Barnes (4), Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Florida State's M.J. Walker (23) gets pressure from Notre Dame's Trey Wertz during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) goes up for a shot as Florida State's RayQuan Evans, left, and M.J. Walker, center, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

  • Florida State's Scottie Barnes (4) grabs a rebound next to teammate RayQuan Evans (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

Updated 3/6/2021 5:29 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points, Dane Goodwin had 15 and Notre Dame beat No. 11 Florida State 83-73 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4).

 

Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row. Juwan Durham had nine points and nine rebounds.

Scottie Barnes led Florida State with 17 points. RaiQuan Gray added 15 points and 10 rebounds. M.J. Walker had 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

