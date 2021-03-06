Maryland wins Big Ten title with victory over Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Maryland clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with an 88-61 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

The Terrapins have won the title in six of their seven years in the conference. Maryland was outright champions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, with shared titles in 2017 and 2020. Ohio State won the title in 2018.

Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins (21-2, 17-1), who earned their 10th straight win. Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins each scored 12 points.

Maryland was stout defensively and scored 28 points off 23 turnovers.

Niya Beverley scored 15 points for the Nittany Lions, who have lost seven of their past eight games. Makenna Marisa added 10 points and six assists.

Penn State (9-14, 6-13) weathered several Maryland runs and trailed 44-32 at the break.

Maryland responded by increasing the pressure and began to pull away early in the second half. A layup by Owusu capped a 21-2 run and boosted the margin to 65-36 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions struggled with Maryland's zone and the Terrapins were dominant in transition.

A pair of layups by Angel Reese and Alaysia Styles gave Maryland a 77-44 lead with 7:11 left in the game.

Freshman Angel Reese had 11 points for Maryland, which also beat Penn State 96-82 on Dec. 31.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Terrapins finished the regular season 10-0 in College Park.

DOMINANT OFFENSE

Maryland has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation with 91.5 points per game. It is on pace to break the program record of 89.7 points per game set in 1977-78 (including the postseason).

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are the youngest team in the Big Ten with eight freshmen and they gained valuable experience over the past season. If the young players continue to develop, Penn State could be a force in the conference.

Maryland: The Terrapins have a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Maryland has wins over teams currently ranked No. 10, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 24 in the AP poll.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will play in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on March 10.

Maryland: The Terrapins are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.