The Latest: Pope arrives in Iraq's Ur for interfaith meeting

In this photo released by the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Office, Pope Francis, center, leaves after his meeting with Shiite Muslim leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. ( The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Office s via AP) Associated Press

Participants into an interreligious meeting with Pope Francis visit what is believed to be Abraham's house in the archaeological area of the Sumerian city-state of Ur, 20 kilometers south-west of Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Ur is considered the traditional birthplace of Abraham, the prophet common to Muslims, Christians and Jews. Earlier today Francis met privately with the country's revered Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Associated Press

Participants into an interreligious meeting with Pope Francis visit what is believed to be Abraham's house in the archaeological area of the Sumerian city-state of Ur, 20 kilometers south-west of Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Ur is considered the traditional birthplace of Abraham, the prophet common to Muslims, Christians and Jews. Earlier today Francis met privately with the country's revered Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Associated Press

A photo released by the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Office shows Shiite Muslim leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, left, meeting Pope Francis, 2nd left, along with Christian priests in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. Associated Press

An aerial photo shows the preparations for Pope Francis' visit at the archaeological site of Ur near Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. Associated Press

An aerial photo shows archeological site of the 6,000-year-old archaeological site of Ur during the preparations for Pope Francis' visit near Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. Associated Press

An aerial photo shows archeological site of the 6,000-year-old archaeological site of Ur during the preparations for Pope Francis' visit near Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. Associated Press

PLAINS OF UR, Iraq -- The Latest on Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq, aimed at rallying the country's dwindling Christian community after decades of war and unrest (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in the ancient city of Ur for an interfaith meeting aimed at urging Iraq's Muslims, Christians and other believers to put aside historic animosities and work together for peace and unity.

Francis traveled Saturday to traditional birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, revered by Muslims, Christians and Jews, to reinforce his message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

The meeting was taking place in the shadow of Ur's magnificent ziggurat, the 6,000-year-old archaeological complex near Nasiriyah in southern Iraq.

Francis' interfaith meeting in Ur came after his historic encounter in nearby Najaf with Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.