Alessandro Del Piero joins ESPN as soccer analyst
Updated 3/4/2021 2:37 PM
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Former Italy and Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero is joining ESPN as a soccer analyst.
The 46-year-old Del Piero, who retired after the 2014 season, will debut on ESPNFC this Saturday during postgame coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio.
Del Piero scored 27 goals in 91 appearances from 1995-2008, helping Italy in the 2006 World Cup title. He played for Padova (1991-93), Juventus (1993-12), Sydney (2012-14) and Delhi Dynamos (2014).
He becomes part an ESPN soccer analyst group that includes JÃ¼rgen Klinsmann, Frank Lebeouf, Kasey Keller and Taylor Twellman.
Del Piero also will continue as an analyst with with Sky Sports Italia.
