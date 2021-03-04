Alessandro Del Piero joins ESPN as soccer analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Former Italy and Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero is joining ESPN as a soccer analyst.

The 46-year-old Del Piero, who retired after the 2014 season, will debut on ESPNFC this Saturday during postgame coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio.

Del Piero scored 27 goals in 91 appearances from 1995-2008, helping Italy in the 2006 World Cup title. He played for Padova (1991-93), Juventus (1993-12), Sydney (2012-14) and Delhi Dynamos (2014).

He becomes part an ESPN soccer analyst group that includes JÃ¼rgen Klinsmann, Frank Lebeouf, Kasey Keller and Taylor Twellman.

Del Piero also will continue as an analyst with with Sky Sports Italia.

