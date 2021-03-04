Square, Inc. to buy majority of Tidal and put Jay-Z on board

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center in New York. Jay-Z made this year's list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- Financial technology company Square, Inc. said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.

Under the deal, Square will pay $297 million in cash and stock for Tidal, Jay-Z will be named to Square's board of directors, and he and other artists who currently own shares in Tidal will remain stakeholders.

Tidal will operate as a distinct entity alongside the point-of-sale hardware and software offerings of San Francisco-based Square, the payments company founded by CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also co-founder and chief executive of Twitter.

Tidal has presented itself as the artist-friendly alternative to other music streamers, and Square says it will take that phenomenon further for musicians just as it has for businesses with its financial systems.

'It comes down to one simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work,' Dorsey said in the statement announcing the deal. .

Jay-Z said in the statement that the 'partnership will be a game-changer for many.' I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!"