Grains mixed, Livestock lower.

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.25 cents at 6.4975 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.75 cents at 5.4625 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 4 cents at $3.76 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 4.50cents at $14.1525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle .85 cent at $1.1855 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.90 cents at $1.3510 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .62 cent at $.8730 a pound.