US forces say 10 rockets have hit Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hosting American troops; no information on any casualties
Posted3/3/2021 7:00 AM
BAGHDAD -- US forces say 10 rockets have hit Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hosting American troops; no information on any casualties.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.