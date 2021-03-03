Grains mostly lower, livestock higher
Updated 3/3/2021 11:14 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 9.75 cents at $6.4775 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.75 cents at $5.5250 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 5.75s cent at $3.6575 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 5 cents at $14.0025 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle rose .62 cent at $1.1947 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.3662 a pound; April lean hogs gained 2.73 cents at .8820 a pound.
