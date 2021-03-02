 

AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/2/2021 2:50 PM

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people confirmed the disclosure to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.

 

Miami will clear nearly $10 million in cap space with the move. Van Noy signed a $51 million, four-year deal as a free agent a year ago.

Van Noy battled injuries last season but had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a defense that ranked sixth in points allowed. He has also played for the Lions and Patriots.

The move signals the Dolphins are maneuvering to be aggressive in free agency after going 10-6 and missing the playoffs in their second season under coach Brian Flores.

