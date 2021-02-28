 

Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

 
Associated Press
 
 
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers' program.

A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick's status on Sunday.

 

Kendrick, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly talented player who last season had several discipline issues and did not play in three games.

After Kendrick didn't play in a win over Pittsburgh in November, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said: 'Some people might say he's in the doghouse. I like to say he's in the love shack. Just a little discipline.'

Kendrick started eight of the nine games he played in last season. He had 20 tackles and led the team with six pass breakups. He also had a 66-yard fumble recovery touchdown in a victory over Virginia Tech last December.

Kendrick was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback.

Clemson began spring workouts Wednesday. Kendrick becomes the second defensive starter gone from last year's group, which finished 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed a game.

