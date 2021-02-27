Bayern underlines title credentials with 5-1 rout of Cologne

BERLIN -- Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged two goals as Bayern Munich routed Cologne 5-1 to end its two-game winless streak and consolidate its league lead on Saturday.

Lewandowski took his season tally to 28 goals as Bayern moved five points clear of Leipzig, which hosts Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach in the late game.

Leon Goretzka, making his first league start since recovering from the coronavirus, lifted a cross for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to open the scoring in the 18th minute, then brilliantly set up Lewandowski in the 34th.

Goretzka received the ball from Lewandowski, turned and played the ball through Cologne defender Rafael Czichos' legs, before sending it to the right for Lewandowski to score.

Defensive errors from David Alaba and JÃ©rÃ´me Boateng allowed Ellyes Skhiri pull one back for Cologne after the break, but Lewandowski killed off any notions of a surprise when Thomas MÃ¼ller set up his second in the 65th.

MÃ¼ller had only been on the pitch a minute, after making his comeback from his coronavirus infection.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer almost gifted Cologne a way back when he lost the ball to Dominick Drexler, but the midfielder's effort came back off the post.

Serge Gnabry, who came with MÃ¼ller in the 64th, sealed the result in the 82nd and wrapped up the scoring in the 86th.

Schalke moved another step closed to relegation with a 5-1 loss at Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, and Hertha Berlin's winless streak continued in a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg.

