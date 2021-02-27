Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90
Updated 2/27/2021 4:23 PM
Halftime_Boston College 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-23 (Hubb 3-7, Wertz 2-3, Djogo 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Laszewski 0-2, Ryan 0-4), Boston College 9-19 (Ashton-Langford 4-6, Scott 2-4, Holtze 1-1, Heath 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jackowitz 0-1, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Laszewski 8), Boston College 31 (Mitchell 8). Assists_Notre Dame 17 (Hubb 7), Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 24, Boston College 17.
