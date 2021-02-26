Top scorers square off in Edmonton-Toronto matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-4-2, first in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-8-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL's best scorers, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, meet when Edmonton and Toronto square off. McDavid is first in the NHL with 40 points and Matthews currently ranks third in the league with 31 points.

The Oilers have gone 14-8-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is third in the NHL recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 15-4-2 against North Division opponents. Toronto averages 9.9 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

Edmonton knocked off Toronto 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 30. McDavid scored two goals for the Oilers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has 40 total points for the Oilers, 14 goals and 26 assists. Leon Draisaitl has nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-17 in 21 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Joe Thornton: out (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Muzzin: out (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.