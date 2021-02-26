Lake Monsters to be sold, join different baseball league

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The Vermont Lake Monsters will be sold and join a different league, the Burlington baseball club has announced.

The investment group Nos Amours Baseball Club, led by Montreal native and businessman Chris English, plans to purchase the club. The team will join the Futures League, a summer collegiate league with franchises across New England.

'We have all been fortunate to be able to share our summer evenings with you over the past 28 years,' Lake Monsters Vice President Kyle Bostwick said in a written statement on Thursday. 'We are all looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride.'

The Lake Monsters has been owned by businessman Ray Pecor since 1994 when he bought the franchise and moved it to Burlington. Late last year the team lost its minor league affiliate status when Major League Baseball downsized the minor league system.

The purchase deal is contingent upon pending agreements, including a new lease of the 114-year-old Centennial Field from the University of Vermont, according to the club.